Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by PATRIZIA Pty Ltd

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for about 9.3% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $366,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Trading Up 0.2 %

Exelon stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. 359,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.