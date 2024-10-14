Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.27. 658,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,656,568. The firm has a market cap of $486.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

