Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.54. 1,299,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,659,807. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

