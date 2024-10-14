Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $123.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. The firm has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

