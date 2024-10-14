Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Head to Head Survey

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Farmland Partners 36.89% 3.97% 2.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Farmland Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farmland Partners $56.65 million 9.10 $30.91 million $0.51 20.98

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

