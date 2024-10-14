Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 528.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $76.82 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.