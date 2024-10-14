Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $196,694,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,275,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $178.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.11.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

