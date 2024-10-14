Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Holdings Lowered by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 522,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after acquiring an additional 75,503 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

