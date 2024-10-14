Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 299,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,562. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

