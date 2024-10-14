Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $434,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $373,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.70. 1,526,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.79 and a 200 day moving average of $168.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

