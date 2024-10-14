Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $304,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $495.80. 12,539,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,173,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.40. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

