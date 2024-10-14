Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 84,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.49. 53,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.