Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.74. 2,376,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,527,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

