Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 2,708 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.83% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 340,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 144.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 328,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPIB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 56,243 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $446.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Featured Articles

