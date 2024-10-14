Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 42,316 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF comprises 1.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 706.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

