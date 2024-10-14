Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.16% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $184,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 991,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

