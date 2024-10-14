Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,374,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,971,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.49. 1,446,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,994. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
