FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Update

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,240,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 20,160,000 shares. Approximately 19.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
FIGS Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. FIGS has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.43.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
