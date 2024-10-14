Filecoin Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $153.77 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $3.89 or 0.00005912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,914,483 coins and its circulating supply is 592,122,993 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

