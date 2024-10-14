Finward Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of Finward Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Finward Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

