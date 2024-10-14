First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 43461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $945.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,014,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 388,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,872,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after buying an additional 382,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 344,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 168,434 shares during the period.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

