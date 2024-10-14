First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 43461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $945.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
