First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Lessened by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.8% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 209,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

