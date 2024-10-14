Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.50 and last traded at $190.73, with a volume of 45438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.84.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

