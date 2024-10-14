Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,100 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 2,705,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Flat Glass Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People’s Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

