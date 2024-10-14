Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,100 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 2,705,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Flat Glass Group Price Performance
Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Flat Glass Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
About Flat Glass Group
