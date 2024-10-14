Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the September 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Flex Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 819,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. Flex has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flex by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 8.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

