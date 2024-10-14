Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.92.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $219.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.13 and its 200-day moving average is $202.14. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

