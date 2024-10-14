Flutter Entertainment’s (FLUT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.92.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $8.60 on Monday, reaching $228.10. 1,279,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,909. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $252.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.13 and its 200-day moving average is $202.14.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

