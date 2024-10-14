Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.82 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 57844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $675.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.