Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLQM. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 253.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 152,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,489 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 274,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLQM traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,410 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

