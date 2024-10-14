Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLQM opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $672.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

