Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 34,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 69,899 shares.The stock last traded at $99.80 and had previously closed at $97.85.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
