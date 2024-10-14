Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.03, but opened at $47.92. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 3,655,647 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 236,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,833 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575,357 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

