GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 172.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in GE Vernova by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

GE Vernova stock opened at $266.89 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $270.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

