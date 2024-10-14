Gearbox Protocol Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $625,751.29 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00257002 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,577,446,725.051638 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00547321 USD and is down -10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $627,191.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

