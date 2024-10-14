Gearbox Protocol Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 18% against the dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $668,152.57 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,577,446,725.051638 in circulation. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/."

