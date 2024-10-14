General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lifted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 291.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,337,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $299.44 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $232.29 and a twelve month high of $309.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.71. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

