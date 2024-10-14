General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2,111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $192.42 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average is $166.50. The stock has a market cap of $210.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

