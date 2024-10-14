General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 1.1% on Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $201.00 to $225.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $193.93 and last traded at $193.27. Approximately 892,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,387,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.16.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GE. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE
Institutional Trading of General Electric
General Electric Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Electric
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Nike Stock: Ready to Slingshot Higher as New CEO Takes the Helm
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Stocks Riding the Recovery in Cloud Computing Driven by AI
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Champion Homes: The Focus on Affordability Makes It a Winner
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.