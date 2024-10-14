General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lessened by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

General Motors stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.