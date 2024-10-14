Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.64.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,828,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after buying an additional 1,502,958 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,233,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

