GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

GFL Environmental has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.87. 411,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.16.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

