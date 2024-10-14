GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
GFL Environmental Price Performance
TSE:GFL opened at C$55.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$36.56 and a 52 week high of C$59.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.89.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 1.6545901 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 291,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.65, for a total value of C$11,545,287.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 6,698 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total value of C$364,304.22. Also, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 291,180 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.65, for a total value of C$11,545,287.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 987,224 shares of company stock valued at $48,703,272. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
