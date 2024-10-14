Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $37,672.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,189,292.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 95,632 shares of company stock worth $804,304 in the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SABA opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

