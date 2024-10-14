Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

