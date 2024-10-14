Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,865 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $134.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $140.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

