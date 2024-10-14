Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $203,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $120.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

