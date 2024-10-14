Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $249.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $249.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

