Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $321,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $246.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.55 and a fifty-two week high of $247.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

