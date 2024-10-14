Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,514,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,665,000 after purchasing an additional 90,925 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after buying an additional 181,644 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 941,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 414,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 97,786 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

