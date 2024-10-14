Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE TSM opened at $190.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a market capitalization of $989.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

